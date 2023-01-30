A man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Hertfordshire.

The victim, aged in his 70s, was driving a blue Peugeot 307, on the B1000 at Welwyn Garden City, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

He was heading towards Digswell on the Hertford Road at Tewin, near the Waterside junction, and collided with a white Ford Transit Connect travelling the other way.

A blue Ford EcoSport going in the same direction as the van was also involved.