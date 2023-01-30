Man dies in three-vehicle crash
A man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Hertfordshire.
The victim, aged in his 70s, was driving a blue Peugeot 307, on the B1000 at Welwyn Garden City, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
He was heading towards Digswell on the Hertford Road at Tewin, near the Waterside junction, and collided with a white Ford Transit Connect travelling the other way.
A blue Ford EcoSport going in the same direction as the van was also involved.
Police have called for anyone with information to come forward.
Sgt Alex Ward, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts go out to the man's family, who are being supported by specially trained officers at this most difficult time.
"We are trying to establish exactly what happened... and as well as witnesses, we are also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision."
