Campaigners raising money to stop tree felling
Campaigners have begun raising money for possible legal action to stop the felling of a number of ancient trees.
More than 50 lime trees were approved to be cut down to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
But the felling was paused for developers and the council to engage with the community.
One of the campaigners Marion Turner-Hawes said: "We believe they can be saved. No more need to go."
About 20 trees, on London Road, known as The Walks, have already been felled.
The Wellingborough Walks Action Group has been set up to try to stop the felling and has raised about £8,000 so far.
Ms Marion Turner-Hawes told BBC Radio Northampton the group was trying to raise £12,000 for legal fees.
But she said: "We would like some agreement in place with the council and the developer without taking that legal action."
She said the demonstrations at the site showed that "people care".
"It's been really good to see the heart of Wellingborough waking up again and people realising how important where we live is and our say in that and how we can play a role," she said.
North Northamptonshire Council said it had agreed to a temporary pause on the current works "to enable a wider engagement with our communities on the important Stanton Cross development".
But it added the developers had "the right to carry out the works".
A spokesperson for Stanton Cross said it understood "the level of public concern over the trees that are to be removed".
They said the development had "full planning permission" and it was "part of essential works to deliver vital infrastructure improvements in Wellingborough".
The spokesperson said the works would "remove fewer than 40 trees", which would then be used in the development and replacement trees would be planted.
Campaigners against the felling said the avenue of trees could be dated back to the 1600s.
The Woodland Trust said a lime tree could be considered ancient at about 300 years old, external.
