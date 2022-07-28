Unconscious free-diver rescued and taken to hospital

A man who fell unconscious while free-diving was rescued and taken to hospital, the RNLI has said.

Teignmouth and Exmouth RNLI lifeboats were called to the sea off Holcombe, Devon, at 18:10 BST on Wednesday.

They carried out a search along with an H.M. Coastguard rescue helicopter and "quickly located" the free-diver, an RNLI spokesperson said.

He was given emergency first aid on board the Teignmouth lifeboat and taken to Teignmouth Lifeboat Station where he was treated by an ambulance crew and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Teignmouth RNLI said volunteers were "tasked to locate a small rib off the coast of Dawlish, where two people had been free-diving".

They added that one of them "had faced difficulties in the water and was reported to be unconscious".

No further details were released about the man's condition.