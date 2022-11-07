False teeth, mobile phones and driving licences are among the more unusual objects found blocking Yorkshire's water treatment centres every year.

Wet wipes and sanitary products are also found regularly among the 6,000 tonnes of unflushable items removed at Yorkshire Water's wastewater treatment works.

Yorkshire Water estimates that the amount of unflushables it has to remove at treatment sites is the equivalent of 1,000 male African elephants.

B﻿en Roche, director of wastewater at Yorkshire Water, urged customers to remember the "three Ps", and "not flush anything but pee, poo and paper" down their toilets.