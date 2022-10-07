Viral social media posts have been blamed for parts of a national park being inundated with visitors.

The Yorkshire Dales National Park saw a huge surge in visitors during Covid - leading to complaints about litter, traffic and anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Richard Foster, leader of Craven District Council, said "most of the problems" had been caused by TikTok and YouTube videos.

In one example, he said a TikTok post led to the tiny picturesque village of Burnsall being swamped with visitors, some from as far away as Brighton and Bournemouth.

"Threshfield Quarry is [another] prime example - an influencer posted 'come to the blue lagoon' and next thing you know everybody is turning up," he said.

"We have got a big problem as people have now found the Dales and want to go to the honeypot locations," he told a council meeting.