Arrest after cannabis raid at house
- Published
A man leapt rooftops in a bid to escape a raid that uncovered 60 cannabis plants growing at a house in Worcestershire, police said.
He fled the Cofton Hackett property via a window during officers' operation on Wednesday, according to the West Mercia force.
The plants, with an estimated street value of between £17,000 and £50,000, were discovered along with cultivation equipment and a "sophisticated electrical system".
A 19-year-old man, whom police said was discovered in a garden on a neighbouring street, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
Almost 200 small plants were also found which could be worth another £1,000 per plant in a few months’ time, the force said.
It added the raid was prompted by residents' concerns about drugs and suspicious activity in the area.
