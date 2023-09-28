A man leapt rooftops in a bid to escape a raid that uncovered 60 cannabis plants growing at a house in Worcestershire, police said.

He fled the Cofton Hackett property via a window during officers' operation on Wednesday, according to the West Mercia force.

The plants, with an estimated street value of between £17,000 and £50,000, were discovered along with cultivation equipment and a "sophisticated electrical system".

A 19-year-old man, whom police said was discovered in a garden on a neighbouring street, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.