Campaigners have said the government would not meet its climate targets because of big road schemes.

TAN director Chris Todd said the project was the third biggest carbon emitter in the whole of its roads programme.

"It's going to cause a huge amount of emissions at a time when we need to be drastically cutting them, so while we're not blind to the concerns of people using the current roads we have got to start doing things differently," he said.

"We're in an emergency, we've seen extreme weather events already this year in Europe, it's going to increasingly affect us and unless we stop making this worse and [start] looking for different solutions then I'm afraid it's going to cost us much, much more in the long run."

He added that while the argument about ticking over engines "might be true for an individual car, the overall effect of opening up the roads and encouraging even more traffic is that congestion overall gets worse".

Mr Wootton said he was "just looking after north Bedfordshire and Bedford Borough and we're looking at it saying this is the greatest news ever".

"The carbon stuff is not as important to me as all those people sitting in the queue at the Black Cat roundabout for 15, 20 minutes while their engines tick over," he said.

"Nobody seems to understand the pollution that ticking over engines create as they go up to a great big roundabout."

The new road, which will be called the A421 instead of the A428, is expected to open in 2027.