Man arrested after rail worker punched at barriers

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a railway worker was punched at the barriers of Harrow on the Hill station.

The victim was assaulted shortly before 00:15 BST on Sunday and British Transport police issued a CCTV image of a man they wanted to question.

The worker was knocked unconscious and suffered a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

