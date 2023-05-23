Man arrested after rail worker punched at barriers
- Published
A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a railway worker was punched at the barriers of Harrow on the Hill station.
The victim was assaulted shortly before 00:15 BST on Sunday and British Transport police issued a CCTV image of a man they wanted to question.
The worker was knocked unconscious and suffered a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
