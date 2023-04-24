Man to make 31st trip to Ukraine to deliver supplies
A man is preparing to make his 31st trip to Ukraine to deliver supplies donated by the people of Thanet, Kent.
Kevin Mark Cromeeke, a self-employed builder and café owner in Ramsgate, delivers food, generators and medical supplies to civilians and the military on the frontline.
He said he would continue to drive his van to Ukraine “until the end” of the war.
Soon to set off on his 31st trip since the Russian invasion, the 59-year-old is calling on locals to give what they can.
“I’m quite happy to finance my own trips and fuel, I’ve bought all the generators myself – but what I don’t have enough money for is to then buy all the hygiene, sanitary items and food I need to take with me,” he said.
The father-of two, whose first trip to Ukraine lasted three and a half months, said he will continue to deliver items until the war is over.
“The government is giving tanks and guns and things, but half of my nappies are used as absorbents in soldiers boots to stop trench foot,” he said.
“It is intense. But I’m not in the same poor position they are and that’s what gives me the strength to carry on.”
While Mr Cromeeke is in Ukraine, his business is run by colleague Matt Evans.
“This fuels Kev," Mr Evans said. "He’s been out collecting for months now. He’s collected half a dozen generators, food, aid – all to help the Ukrainian people, which is a fantastic thing to do.”
“I’m very proud of him.”
Public donations can be made to Topps Café in Harbour Parade.
