A man is preparing to make his 31st trip to Ukraine to deliver supplies donated by the people of Thanet, Kent.

Kevin Mark Cromeeke, a self-employed builder and café owner in Ramsgate, delivers food, generators and medical supplies to civilians and the military on the frontline.

He said he would continue to drive his van to Ukraine “until the end” of the war.

Soon to set off on his 31st trip since the Russian invasion, the 59-year-old is calling on locals to give what they can.