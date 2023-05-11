Met officers sacked for punching and kicking boy
At a glance
The police officers were dismissed without notice following a disciplinary hearing
Alexei Zalesskiy and Conor Ryan punched and kicked the 14-year-old boy during his arrest
The officers then lied about the attack in their statements
They were found to have committed gross misconduct
Two Met Police officers have been sacked for punching and kicking a 14-year-old boy during his arrest and then lying about what happened.
PC Alexei Zalesskiy and PC Conor Ryan used excessive force on the child, a disciplinary hearing was told.
The pair were found to have committed gross misconduct.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe said the dismissals showed "there will be serious consequences for police officers who use gratuitous violence and are dishonest".
The teenager was part of a group of young people gathered at Finsbury Park, north London, in April 2021.
Officers had been called out to reports of fighting in the park where a knife had been seen.
A number of stop and searches were carried out but no knife was found.
During attempts to disperse the group, the 14-year-old shouted and spat in an officer’s face then ran away, according to the IOPC which investigated the incident.
The boy was arrested for assault on an emergency worker and a public order offence.
During the arrest, PC Zalesskiy punched him at least once and PC Ryan kicked him in the neck and head area and struck him in the thigh with his knee, the IOPC said.
Investigators were shown police body-worn video and CCTV of the officers punching and kicking the boy.
The teenager was not charged and no further action was taken.
The five-month IOPC investigation indicated the two officers may have committed assault by beating, but the Crown Prosecution Service did not authorise charges.
