Two Met Police officers have been sacked for punching and kicking a 14-year-old boy during his arrest and then lying about what happened.

PC Alexei Zalesskiy and PC Conor Ryan used excessive force on the child, a disciplinary hearing was told.

The pair were found to have committed gross misconduct.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said the dismissals showed "there will be serious consequences for police officers who use gratuitous violence and are dishonest".