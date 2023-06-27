Schoolchildren have begun a campaign to protect their local river after an annual trip was cancelled because of untreated sewage in the water.

Pupils from Great Bedwyn Primary School were meant to be going into the river with the group Action for the River Kennet (ARK).

But when they arrived they saw untreated sewage entering the water making it unsafe to go in.

Thames Water agreed the problem is "unacceptable" and said it would do better.

Now the children are writing to their local MP about the issue.

They were due to go into the river at Marlborough but, after Thames Water issued an alert about the sewage, they watched as the water turned browner.