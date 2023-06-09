A five-year-old girl who died in a house fire was last seen in her sister's first-floor bedroom, an inquest has heard.

Alysia Salisbury could not be found when emergency services were called to the blaze in Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on 27 May.

Her body was later located in the bedroom and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the inquest at Llanelli Town Hall was told.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.