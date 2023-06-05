Motorists have been warned of the dangers of drink-driving after police arrested a van driver on the M1.

The vehicle was stopped at 03:20 BST on Friday at Junction 26, in Nuthall, Nottinghamshire, after they were seen driving erratically.

A 54-year-old man, subsequently failed a roadside breathalyser test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Officers said there was "absolutely no excuse" for getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.