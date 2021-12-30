The Bailiff's New Year's Day reception has been cancelled due to the "high and increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in Guernsey", the Bailiff's Chambers has said.

The Bailiff of Guernsey, Richard McMahon, usually holds the event at 11:00 GMT on New Year's Day morning at the Royal Court of Guernsey.

The Bailiff, as Acting Lieutenant Governor, was set to propose the loyal toast to the Queen, as well as a toast to any islanders who have received a national honour in the Queen's New Years Honours List.

The annual reception can be attended by any islander - usually 130 to 150 people attend.

More than 1,000 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Guernsey since Christmas Eve.