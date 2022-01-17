A piece of land in Jersey is to be used as an open space after being gifted to the public by an anonymous donor.

The land, at Millbrook Playing Fields, where the temporary Nightingale hospital was built, was historically an open, grass area.

The benefactor, who wishes to remain anonymous, had secured the land in perpetuity as a green space, the Government of Jersey said.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré thanked the previous owner "on behalf of the people of Jersey".

"It presents us with a wonderful opportunity to create an enlarged park area, connecting with the existing Coronation Park, for all islanders to enjoy", he said.

The transactions for the gifted land, donated to the Government of Jersey, were put before the Royal Court on Friday.