New film festival for young islanders
- Published
A new online film festival has been launched for young people living on Scotland's islands.
Our Island Stories runs on 28 August and will feature short films made by islanders.
The films focus on life on islands including Islay, Eigg and in Orkney and Shetland and have been made in English, Gaelic and Scottish dialects.
The event's organisers, the Scottish Islands Federation, Youth Scotland and Screen Argyll, are seeking further submissions.
'Reaching out'
The festival is open to people aged 12 to 25.
Films already submitted cover a range of topics, including tourism, LGBTQ+ safe spaces, second homes and marine litter.
Jen Skinner, of Screen Argyll, said: “We are so excited to be working with the Scottish Island Federation and Youth Scotland on this project, for the potential it has in reaching out to young people in our communities, connecting them through film and giving them a voice.
"We can’t wait to hear what they have to say."