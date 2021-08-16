A council is being asked to back plans to boost the number of bumblebees and other pollinators along the length of the River Tweed.

The project is being developed by the Tweed Forum in partnership with Buglife.

It would increase the area of wildflower-rich grasslands around the river.

Scottish Borders Council (SBC) - which owns many of the areas involved - has been asked to agree in principle to a 10-year management plan.