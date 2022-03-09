Stonehaven Harbour to see £2m of improvements

A £2.2m improvement plan for Stonehaven Harbour has been unveiled.

Aberdeenshire Council said the major programme to "safeguard the long-term future" of the harbour was expected to start in May.

The local authority said steel sheet piling has suffered corrosion, meaning rubble and loose material could be washed out, leading to stability risks.

It is due to be completed by October.

Philip McKay, head of roads and infrastructure at Aberdeenshire Council, said it was a hugely-important improvement scheme for Stonehaven which was postponed due to the impact of the Covid pandemic on the construction industry.

“Given the deteriorating condition of the existing harbour infrastructure, this is quite simply a must-do project," he said.

“We appreciate there will be some disruption this summer, however we want the town’s harbour to remain a wonderful tourist attraction and a source of economic wealth for the town for decades to come.”

Community engagement with residents and businesses is planned before the work starts.

Devon-based contractor Teignmouth Maritime Services (TMS) has been appointed to lead the project.