Guernsey issues hot weather safety tips
- Published
The States of Guernsey have issued advice on how to keep safe in the heat.
It said the upcoming hot weather forecast would see "unusual levels of heat", and wanted to make sure everyone stayed as "cool and comfortable as possible".
Animal charities across the Channel Islands also issued advice on how to keep their pets and wildlife safe.
The States issued the following advice:
Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle - especially young children and animals
Look out for others, particularly older people, children, babies and those with underlying health conditions
Close curtains in rooms facing the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler
Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary and alcoholic beverages
Try to keep out of the sun between 11:00 and 15:00 BST
Walk in the shade, wear loose fitting clothes, sun cream and a hat
Avoid physical exercise during the hottest parts of the day