Map showing county's protected trees launched
People in Leicestershire will be able to use an online map to see which trees in the county are covered by preservation orders.
Leiestershire County Council said the map details each of its Tree Preservation Orders (TPO) and shows if an individual tree, group of trees or even entire woodlands, are covered by one of the orders.
It said members of the public would be able to check the map before carrying out works to trees or starting building works.
Breaching a TPO by carrying out unauthorised works can lead to a fine of up to £20,000.
'Greener and healthier'
The council said the map could also be used to check if trees being worked on by third parties were subject to a TPO, so any breaches could be reported.
The interactive map only lists the TPOs issued by Leicestershire County Council, but provides links to each of the county’s seven district and borough councils so members of the public can also check on TPOs issued by those authorities.
Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “We are committed to playing our part in making Leicestershire a greener and healthier place.
“We want to make sure that some of the county’s most important trees are protected, and this website allows people to play their part in safeguarding these valuable trees.”