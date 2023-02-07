People in Leicestershire will be able to use an online map to see which trees in the county are covered by preservation orders.

Leiestershire County Council said the map details each of its Tree Preservation Orders (TPO) and shows if an individual tree, group of trees or even entire woodlands, are covered by one of the orders.

It said members of the public would be able to check the map before carrying out works to trees or starting building works.

Breaching a TPO by carrying out unauthorised works can lead to a fine of up to £20,000.