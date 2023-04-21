Cocaine haul found floating in English Channel
- Published
A tonne of cocaine has been seized after being found floating in the English Channel.
A Border Force vessel and the RNLI were deployed early on Wednesday morning where they found a number of packages in the sea.
The haul was brought back to Dover, Kent, where forensic tests confirmed they contained cocaine weighing an estimated one tonne.
An investigation is under way, the Home Office said.
In a tweet, external, the Home Office said: "This vital work will continue to stop illegal substances reaching our shores and devastating our communities."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.