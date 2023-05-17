A woman has died after being hit by a lorry.

The pedestrian was at the junction of Wellington Road and Stourbridge Road, Dudley, when she was struck by the truck at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, aged in her 70s, died at the scene and the force urged drivers to find alternative routes while they investigated.

The driver of the lorry was helping with their inquiry, officers added.