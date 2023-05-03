A night-time 'toad patrol' has saved 260 amphibians from the risk of being run over on a busy Angus road.

Toads and frogs have to cross the A923 near Lundie, north west of Dundee, in spring to reach their breeding areas in nearby woodland.

Volunteers from wildlife charity Froglife scooped up the animals in nets and buckets and safely helped them over the carriageway.

Mild and damp nights in March and April are when the amphibians are most active.