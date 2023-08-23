Man, 72, arrested over cycle path sexual assaults
A 72-year-old man has been arrested over reports of two separate sexual assaults on a cycle path in Nottinghamshire.
Police said they both happened while the victims were walking along the path between Newark and Middlebeck.
The first assault was at about 14:00 BST on Saturday and the second at about 15:50 on Monday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching and has been released on bail.
Nottinghamshire Police said it believed the two incidents were linked and involved the same suspect.
It said officers would carry out visible patrols of the area to provide reassurance to the community and to ensure the suspect was complying with his bail conditions.
PC Marcus Bloomfield said: “Both of these incidents would have been very distressing for the victims, who were understandably shaken up by what happened."
Anyone who has had a similar experience, witnessed the assaults or has information about them has been asked to contact the police.
