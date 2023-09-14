Car crashes through Next store's doors
At a glance
A car went through crash barriers and the store's glass front
Police say it "came to rest on the shop floor"
No one was injured
Next said the store was immediately evacuated
A Next store has been cordoned off after a car careered through the front of the building onto the shop floor.
Devon & Cornwall Police were called to the store in Truro, just before 16:00 (BST) on Wednesday.
It was reported that the vehicle had collided with crash barriers before going through the shop's glass front, at the Treliske retail park.
Officers said there were no reported injuries and a cordon was put in place for the building safety to be assessed.
A Next spokesperson said: "The store was immediately evacuated.
"We do not have any other details at present since this is being handled by the local police, only to add that thankfully no one was hurt
"We are confident that the store will be partially open by the end of next week."
