A man has been charged with murdering his wife following the death of a woman.

The body of Gabriella Rudin, 75, was discovered at a house in Melvin Way in Histon, Cambridgeshire, on 31 December.

Her husband Martin Rudin, 81, of Melvin Way, Histon was arrested on Monday and charged with her murder.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and is next due at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday.