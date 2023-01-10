A 120-year-old Dutch barge has travelled up a river to showcase the history of the River Colne.

The vessel travelled from Rowhedge in Essex to Colchester, which was part of a former trading route.

It was organised by the Rowhedge Heritage Trust, which works on preserving the maritime history of the area.

Nick Baker, from the trust, said the river "would have been crowded with barges" when it was used for transporting freight.