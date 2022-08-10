Lincolnshire Police has urged members of the public to report non-urgent crimes and incidents online rather than by phone when possible.

The force said it received more than 123,000 emergency calls using 999 every year, and 171,000 calls to its non-emergency 101 number.

Reporting non-urgent matters online meant there would be fewer delays in calls being answered, particularly during the busy summer period, the force said.

"Online is the preferred method in a non-emergency situation," a spokesperson said.

Mike Modder-Fitch, head of the force's control room, which deals with both emergency and non-emergency calls, said people should always dial 999 in an emergency situation.

However, he said it was often "quicker and more effective" for people to report non-emergency incidents online, external.

That helped to ensure emergency lines were kept clear, he added.

"Year on year we are seeing a 10% increase in 999 calls. That's not an issue that is unique to Lincolnshire, it's a picture reflected nationally," Mr Modder-Fitch said.

"Obviously, what we need to do is make sure resources are directed at those that need us most," he added.