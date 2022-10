A teenager has been arrested after an 18-year-old man was stabbed outside an Asda supermarket in Nottinghamshire.

Police said officers were called to Priestic Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, just after 20:00 BST on Monday.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The 17-year-old boy was detained a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.