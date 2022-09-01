A new mural depicting the history of the last boat-building family in the Norfolk town of Sheringham has been unveiled.

T﻿he seaside town is already home to a number of murals reflecting its prominent characters and fishing heritage.

T﻿he latest work by 78-year-old artist Colin Seal was painted in honour of the Emery family, whose boat-building business was founded in 1860.

I﻿t was unveiled in the presence of three surviving members of the family - Mike, Malcolm and Jonathan Emery. The three men are great, great grandsons of Lewis Emery, who set up the business.

The mural depicts family members at work and is painted at the workshop at 1, The Old Boathouse, in historic Lifeboat Plain.

It draws on old photographs held at Sheringham Museum and imagines the building of the Windsor Rose, one of the last crab boats to be built in Sheringham and currently held at the museum.