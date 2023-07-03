Services for children with special needs praised
At a glance
Inspectors have praised the provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Telford
A partnership between Telford and Wrekin Council and local healthcare providers are jointly responsible for the services
A review by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Ofsted praised the leadership's "stability"
It also said children with SEND in the borough were "visible, valued and included"
Provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Telford has been praised by inspectors.
A review by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Ofsted highlighted a "stable" leadership and "typically positive" outcomes for children.
The services are run jointly by Telford and Wrekin Council and local healthcare providers.
Inspectors highlighted that some children wait too long for assessments, but said the partnership "took action" to make improvements.
"Children and young people with SEND are visible, valued and included in the Telford and Wrekin community," the inspectors’ report concluded, external.
"Children and young people with SEND benefit from effective joined-up working between education, health and social care providers. This is particularly strong in the early years."
It added that teams worked well together to "prevent any unnecessary hospital admissions".
It did highlight some "frustrating" delays for some children to be assessed, particularly their mental health.
However, the inspectors added that bosses had implemented "creative solutions" in response, including "meeting children’s needs while they wait for health services".
Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for early years, children and young people at Telford and Wrekin Council, said that the partnership had made "some really positive progress".
"We know we have more to do, and we will continue to work with all our partners to develop the support available and raise awareness of what’s on offer to improve the experiences and outcomes for families," she added.