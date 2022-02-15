Ferry operator Condor is adding sailings this week and placing others under review because of forecast storms, bosses have said.

Managers said storms Dudley and Eunice could cause "significant disruption" to weekend services, hitting both its conventional and high-speed vessels for freight and passengers.

Bosses said high-speed departures between the Channel Islands, France and the UK from Friday through to Sunday were under review due to gale-force winds and extremely rough conditions being forecast in the English Channel.

They added that additional sailings were being scheduled on Thursday and passengers could transfer tickets free of charge, subject to availability.

The new departures on Thursday would be operating from Poole-Guernsey-Jersey-Poole and between Jersey and St Malo, they said.

Operations director Elwyn Dop said the "unpredictable" conditions meant the company might have to advise travellers "over the next 24 to 48 hours of other plans".

Passengers were being notified by the company’s contact centre, the company said.