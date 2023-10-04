A £1.13m path for walkers, cyclists and horse riders is to be created to link two villages.

The new path, which will be about 2 miles (3.2km) long, will start in Mill Drove, Soham, and end in Drury Lane, Wicken, Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire County Council agreed to design and build the route after Soham Town Council secured the funds to pay for it.

The plan was accepted by the county council's highways and transport committee after a feasibility study showed that a number of byways and bridleways could be improved.