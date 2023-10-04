Villages to be linked by £1.13m footpath
At a glance
A shared foot, cycle and horse path has been "a long-established desire of Soham Town Council"
It has been made possible after the town council secured the necessary funding
Cambridgeshire County Council will design and build the route, which is scheduled to open in July
- Published
A £1.13m path for walkers, cyclists and horse riders is to be created to link two villages.
The new path, which will be about 2 miles (3.2km) long, will start in Mill Drove, Soham, and end in Drury Lane, Wicken, Cambridgeshire.
Cambridgeshire County Council agreed to design and build the route after Soham Town Council secured the funds to pay for it.
The plan was accepted by the county council's highways and transport committee after a feasibility study showed that a number of byways and bridleways could be improved.
The funding came from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and East Cambridgeshire District Council, after a successful bid by the town council for an "improved non-motorised user link" between Soham and Wicken.
This had been "been a long-established desire of Soham Town Council", the committee heard.
Under the plans, a shared 3m (10ft)-wide pedestrian and cycle path will be created with a separate equestrian path at least 1.5m (5ft) wide.
The council expects the route will be completed by July.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830