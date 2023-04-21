A Manx government scheme to help match undergraduates with firms for summer projects has been relaunched after being paused due to the pandemic.

The Department for Enterprise's (DfE) Step Programme had facilitated 500 student placements between 2002 and 2019.

Previous projects have seen marketing plans and website designs created.

A DfE spokeswoman said the scheme brought together "talented individuals" with Manx businesses "seeking additional skilled resource".