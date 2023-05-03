Missing cat found behind kitchen cupboard

Lily the cat was rescued from behind her owners' kitchen cupboard after they heard her miaowing

Maisie Olah
BBC News, West Midlands

A pet cat has been rescued from behind her owners' kitchen cupboard, after being missing for two days.

Market Drayton Fire Station said crews prevented a "cat-astrophe" as they "claw-fully" rescued pet Lily at a property in Hinstock, on Tuesday.

Firefighters removed the panels and saw the Korat breed was vertically stuck between the back of the cupboard and wall.

She was found after her owners heard her miaows.

Although hungry and scared, Lily was reunited with them in purr-fect health and with no apparent injuries, the fire service said.

