The number of empty homes in London has risen to its highest level since 2010, figures reveal.

Some 34,327 properties were classed as "long-term vacant" as of 31 March 2022, government data showed.

The highest amount was found in Southwark, with 2,422 empty homes, followed by Newham and Barnet.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said it was "deeply frustrating" to see empty properties when many people need a "secure home".