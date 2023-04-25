Most empty homes in London since 2010
The number of empty homes in London has risen to its highest level since 2010, figures reveal.
Some 34,327 properties were classed as "long-term vacant" as of 31 March 2022, government data showed.
The highest amount was found in Southwark, with 2,422 empty homes, followed by Newham and Barnet.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said it was "deeply frustrating" to see empty properties when many people need a "secure home".
Properties are classed as "long-term vacant" when they have been empty for more than six months and are "substantially unfurnished".
The figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government included both privately-owned, council and housing association homes.
Siân Berry, Green London Assembly Member, called the situation a "scandal".
She said the government could alleviate the issue by providing the mayor with more funding to expand the Right-to-buy-Back scheme, which aims to increase the number of homes in public ownership.
However, Conservative London Assembly Member Andrew Boff said London's mayor had “completely failed to tackle the housing crisis".
He pointed out that the number of empty homes in the capital had decreased by 45% under Sadiq Khan's predecessor Boris Johnson, but it had increased by 73% since the current mayor took office.
'Chronic housing shortage'
A spokeswoman for Mr Khan said he had achieved higher levels of council home building "than at any point since the 1970s".
"[The] statistics show that the number of long-term empty homes is rising across the country, while the rate of empty homes is lower in London than the rest of England," they said.
"This is a national issue which demands a national response from the government."
The government said councils had the powers needed to address the issue.
A spokesman at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities added that the number of long-term empty homes had decreased by more than 50,000 since 2010.
Ms Neate, of Shelter, said: "Even if we filled every one of these empty properties, we still wouldn't have solved the chronic housing shortage we face.
"More should be done to put empty homes to use, but tackling this issue is not an adequate alternative to building more genuinely affordable housing."
