Tributes paid to uni student, 19, after car crash
At a glance
Police have named the man who died after a car crash on Friday as Joshua Lloyd Roberts
A 19-year-old man was arrested but has now been released on bail
North Wales Police is appealing for information
Tributes have been paid to a "happy, outgoing" university student who died after a car crash.
Joshua Lloyd Roberts, 19, from Caernarfon, died at the scene at Ffordd Waunfawr in Caeathro on Friday.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision. He has since been released on bail.
Mr Roberts' family said they were "absolutely heartbroken" by his death.
"He was very well known in the local area and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and always had a lovely smile on his face," they said.
"He was devoted to all his family and would give anyone his time. He was a great older brother to Roni and a fantastic little brother to Abi."
They said he was a passionate football fan who was a member of Bontnewydd Football Club and Cardiff Metropolitan's Welsh society.
Mr Roberts was in his second year at Cardiff University studying Sports Performance Analysis and returned home regularly to see his family, they added.
Noel Mooney, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales, paid tribute on Twitter, writing: "Everyone at FAW is so sorry to hear of Josh's passing.
"We are thinking of his family and friends."
Insp Iwan Roberts, of North Wales Police, said: "Our heartfelt condolences remain with Joshua's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"They are now being supported by specialist officers."
The force is investigating and has appealed for information about the crash that happened shortly before 23:06 BST on Friday.