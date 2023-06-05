Tributes have been paid to a "happy, outgoing" university student who died after a car crash.

Joshua Lloyd Roberts, 19, from Caernarfon, died at the scene at Ffordd Waunfawr in Caeathro on Friday.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision. He has since been released on bail.

Mr Roberts' family said they were "absolutely heartbroken" by his death.