Historic bridge to be replaced after lorry crash
A 19th Century bridge over a trail in the Peak District is to be permanently replaced after it was damaged in a lorry crash.
The bridge over the High Peak Trail in Derbyshire was closed after an HGV crash in April 2019.
A temporary bridge was put in place five weeks later but this is now being permanently replaced, the county council said.
Work to install the new bridge is scheduled to start on 3 October and is due to last about four weeks.
The council said the High Peak Trail, near Brassington, would be closed along with the B5056, which runs underneath, while work is carried out.
Diversion routes will be in place.
The new bridge will be about 5ft (1.5m) higher than the previous one to try to prevent further HGV crashes, the authority said.
The old bridge is thought to have been constructed in the late 1820s and is believed to be one of the earliest railway bridges.
One of the original cast iron girders that survived the crash will be positioned next to the trail, to preserve some of its heritage, the council said.