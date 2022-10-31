Commandos' 80th anniversary marked at memorial
1 of 3
- Published
Hundreds of commandos gathered in Lochaber on Sunday to mark the 80th anniversary of the formation of the elite troops.
In 1942, during World War Two, the first Royal Marines volunteers were sent to the area of the west Highlands to be trained for operations.
Some of these newly-trained commandos supported Allied forces in the Dieppe Raid, an amphibious assault on the German-held French port in August 1942.
Sunday's gathering was held at the Commando Memorial, near Spean Bridge.
The surrounding landscape, and its Achnacarry Castle, were used in the training of WW2 commandos.
The 80th anniversary event also saw L/Cpl Luke Grainger, from Stourbridge, West Midlands, complete the Commando 80 Challenge which involved completing 60 marathons in 60 days.