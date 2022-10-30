Priest injured in Waterford attack
A priest has been taken to hospital after he was injured in an assault in County Waterford in the Republic of Ireland.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was attacked in Ardkeen at about 09:30 local time on Sunday.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that the priest had been stabbed., external
Gardaí (Irish police) did not confirm the nature of the attack but said he was taken to hospital with "serious but non-life threatening" wounds.
A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being held at Waterford Garda station.