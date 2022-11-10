Patients with scheduled appointments at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant have been told to attend as planned after an electrical problem was fixed.

The hospital had asked patients and visitors not to visit on Wednesday afternoon.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said appointments would be rearranged.

However, late on Wednesday the health board said the issue had now been resolved and visiting arrangements will now be as normal.

T﻿he board said: "A huge thank you for all your support and understanding as our teams worked incredibly hard to deal with this issue".