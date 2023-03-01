Boy charged after teenager stabbed at park
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was stabbed during a robbery at a park in Derby.
Police said a group of young people approached the 17-year-old male victim at Bass Recreation Ground just before 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
The group demanded his bag before he was stabbed in the leg, the force said, adding he suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The 15-year-old boy, from Derby, has been charged with two counts of robbery, grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday and is due to appear at the same court on Friday.
Derbyshire Police said they were continuing to appeal for witnesses.