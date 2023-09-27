Replacement trains are being tested on a railway route that has been suspended for 10 months after a maintenance firm went bust.

The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, has been out of action since December.

Operator, London Northwestern Railway (LNR), said the "major milestone" was achieved after the Class 150 trains had replaced Class 230 trains.

A rail replacement bus service would continue to operate until November.