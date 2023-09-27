Train testing begins on route without rail service
Replacement trains are being tested on The Marston Vale Line
Trains that will run from Bedford to Bletchley are to return in November
Services were suspended in December 2022 after a maintenance firm went bust
Replacement trains are being tested on a railway route that has been suspended for 10 months after a maintenance firm went bust.
The Marston Vale Line, which has 12 stations between Bedford and Bletchley, has been out of action since December.
Operator, London Northwestern Railway (LNR), said the "major milestone" was achieved after the Class 150 trains had replaced Class 230 trains.
A rail replacement bus service would continue to operate until November.
The test run was carried out under the control of an instructor driver, in partnership with Network Rail, to "ensure the tracks and signals along the line are ready for the fleet to use," the company said.
Network Rail has been running rail head treatment trains, external "to reduce the likelihood of trains sliding on tracks which have been used much less frequently than usual since December".
"An exact date and timetable will be confirmed closer to the time as we continue to 'pass out' drivers on the Class 150s," LNR said.
The operator has taken over from Vivarail, which employed the maintenance staff who fuelled, checked, serviced and repaired the Class 230 trains.
As a result of administrators being called in, LNR previously said "it was no longer safe to operate our Class 230s... and we were left with no option but to suspend the service".
