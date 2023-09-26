Storm Agnes conditions pose significant coast risk
At a glance
Storm Agnes is forecast to pose difficult conditions on Wednesday and Thursday in parts of South West England
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for heavy rain and 80mph winds
The RNLI has urged people to take extreme care on the coast
The RNLI has warned the forecast conditions for Storm Agnes could pose "significant" risks to those visiting the coast.
The charity is urging people to take extreme caution on Wednesday and Thursday after a yellow warning for heavy rain and 80mph winds was issued by the Met Office.
"We strongly advise that you do not go in the water," said Henry Irvine from the RNLI.
"The risk of rip currents will be heightened by the strong winds and big swell."
He added: "Be aware of your surroundings whilst walking on the beach, the conditions increase the likelihood of tidal surges that could sweep you out to sea."
People were also advised not to attempt to rescue those in difficulty but to call 999 instead and to take care on exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
The charity said that lifeguard cover , externalwould vary over weekdays and weekends at different locations in the coming weeks.
