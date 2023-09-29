Tortoise's tennis ball-sized bladder stone removed
At a glance
An 82-year-old tortoise has had a "massive" bladder stone removed by veterinary surgeons
The tortoise, from Penzance in Cornwall, was operated on by two surgeons
After removing the stone in surgery, vets patched up the tortoise's shell using resin and fibreglass
An 82-year-old tortoise has undergone surgery in Cornwall to remove a bladder stone roughly the size of a tennis ball.
Joey the tortoise, from Penzance, was operated on by veterinary surgeons Viliam Hoferica and Pas Medina.
Dr Hoferica said he discovered the large mass using an X-ray and removed it with the help of Dr Medina - an advanced exotic pet practitioner from Penbode Vets in Bude - by cutting a hole in her shell.
Post-surgery, the tortoise's shell had to be patched up using resin and fibreglass, which will remain in place until the shell heals fully, Dr Hoferica said.
"It's definitely the biggest one I've seen, especially in tortoises," Dr Hoferica said.
"Joey presented herself as one of the tortoises that was sort of becoming a bit more lethargic, not really feeling herself, not walking as much as normal - and those are usually the tell-tale signs that something's wrong or something's painful in tortoises."
The vet said because of the tortoise's tough, bone-like shell, power tools had to be used to remove the bladder stone.
Dr Hoferica said to compare, it would have been like a human having a bladder stone roughly the size of a cantaloupe.
He said the owners - who wished to remain anonymous - had been observant to notice something was wrong with Joey, and take her to the vets.
Dr Hoferica said it was difficult to tell how long it might have taken for the stone to form, but said it would have been "months or years" and that it was satisfying to have been able to help.
He said Joey was recovering, but said the healing process of a tortoise was slow, adding: "Hopefully, Joey is up and running in no time."
