An 82-year-old tortoise has undergone surgery in Cornwall to remove a bladder stone roughly the size of a tennis ball.

Joey the tortoise, from Penzance, was operated on by veterinary surgeons Viliam Hoferica and Pas Medina.

Dr Hoferica said he discovered the large mass using an X-ray and removed it with the help of Dr Medina - an advanced exotic pet practitioner from Penbode Vets in Bude - by cutting a hole in her shell.

Post-surgery, the tortoise's shell had to be patched up using resin and fibreglass, which will remain in place until the shell heals fully, Dr Hoferica said.