Detectives investigating the death of a man after an altercation in a churchyard are looking to speak to a potential witness.

A man in his 50s was involved in the altercation in the grounds of Chesterfield's St Mary and All Saints - known as the Crooked Spire Church - early on 2 July.

He was subsequently found dead at his home in the town on 5 July, Derbyshire Police said.

The force have released a CCTV image of a man who may have witnessed the incident.