Irish broadcaster RTÉ has been embroiled in a scandal over controversial payments made to one of its star presenters.

In June, it was revealed Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than was declared publicly between 2017 and 2022.

The former director general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, resigned with immediate effect on 26 June over the payments.

The Irish government has also announced an independent "root and branch examination" to review the broadcaster's governance and culture, as well as contractor fees and other matters.

As more details emerge about the broadcaster's finances, BBC News NI takes a look at some of big questions being asked about the controversy.