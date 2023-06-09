One happened in Flint, where 63-year-old Angela Williams described as a "great mum" died after crash involving a HGV.

Joshua Lloyd Roberts, 19, died in Caeathro, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, after another crash.

According to North Wales Police, officers regularly get pestered by drivers to continue their journey despite closures.

A spokesperson said the latest incident happened in Bala at the scene of a serious road traffic accident last weekend.

An officer was confronted by a man driving a vehicle who had ignored the "road closed" sign.

It was explained to him that a serious collision had occurred and the road was closed to allow emergency service access.

He then continued to debate with the officer why he needed to continue on his way and went so far as to ask if he could drive on the grass, the spokesperson explained.

Another driver towing a caravan claimed he could not turn his caravan around and had to continue through the closure.

Officers had to help him unhitch his caravan and turn it around.

“At serious and fatal road traffic collisions, road closures, diversions and signage are put in place for a reason, they’re not there for decoration,” said Sergeant Jason Diamond of North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit.

"Whilst you may feel a road closure is inconvenient, being reported for driving offences is probably worse."