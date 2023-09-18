Brighton students claim to occupy university building
Students at University of Brighton say they have occupied a building in protest against cuts and redundancies.
Demonstrations by staff and students also took place on the university's Moulsecoomb campus on Monday morning in response to 103 academics being made redundant.
Students said the occupation of Pavilion Parade was a reaction to "the corporate greed of the university" and "the commodification of education".
The university has been contacted for comment.
"The building has been reclaimed as an autonomous space for students and the local community," the group University of Brighton Solidarity said.
A "legal warning" on the door said: "This site has been occupied. It is our home and we intend to stay here."
Locks have been filled and there is a security guard outside.
In May, students occupied the vice chancellor's office on the eighth floor of the Cockcroft Building, on the Moulsecoomb Campus.
