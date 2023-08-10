A failed asylum seeker has been jailed for life with a minimum 24-year term after the "senseless and cowardly" murder of a fellow Afghan man in a busy London park.

Javid Ahmadzai, 28, stabbed Moosakhan Naseri, 20, in Plashet Park, East Ham in 2017.

The Old Bailey heard how after the attack, Ahmadzai fled to France.

He was later extradited to the UK and convicted of murder on 1 August.

Sentencing Ahmadzai, Judge Mark Dennis said the stabbing was "a senseless and cowardly attack" which had "led to the inexcusable loss of a young man's life."

The court heard in October 2017 the victim, known as "Moosa", was set upon in a violent attack by a group of fellow Afghans in the park and fatally stabbed in the chest.

Witnesses described how the group were arguing and demanded £10 from Mr Naseri for some drugs he had been sold but did not have the money to pay for.

Ahmadzai, who was aged 22 at the time, was then telephoned by the group and after he arrived at the park the argument broke out again, his trial was told.