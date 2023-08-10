Man jailed for life for murdering fellow Afghan
A failed asylum seeker has been jailed for life with a minimum 24-year term after the "senseless and cowardly" murder of a fellow Afghan man in a busy London park.
Javid Ahmadzai, 28, stabbed Moosakhan Naseri, 20, in Plashet Park, East Ham in 2017.
The Old Bailey heard how after the attack, Ahmadzai fled to France.
He was later extradited to the UK and convicted of murder on 1 August.
Sentencing Ahmadzai, Judge Mark Dennis said the stabbing was "a senseless and cowardly attack" which had "led to the inexcusable loss of a young man's life."
The court heard in October 2017 the victim, known as "Moosa", was set upon in a violent attack by a group of fellow Afghans in the park and fatally stabbed in the chest.
Witnesses described how the group were arguing and demanded £10 from Mr Naseri for some drugs he had been sold but did not have the money to pay for.
Ahmadzai, who was aged 22 at the time, was then telephoned by the group and after he arrived at the park the argument broke out again, his trial was told.
Stabbing in France
He was seen to punch Mr Naseri in the face and head several times and to stab him with "an underarm blow" before running away, prosecutors said.
Shortly afterwards, Ahamdazai fled to France, where in 2018 he was convicted of stabbing another man in the chest in a separate incident and sentenced to five years in prison.
On his release from custody in France, Ahmadzai was then extradited to stand trial at the Old Bailey where he was convicted of murdering Mr Naseri following a trial in early August.
The court heard how Ahmadzai had originally entered the UK in 2008 and applied for asylum, which was refused and he was deported in January 2015.
Entered UK illegally
However, he had re-entered the UK illegally in early 2017.
In a victim impact statement Mr Naseri's cousin, Daud Musafar, described being told he had been stabbed to death: "I could not believe what I was hearing, especially in a safe country like the UK."
Mr Musafar said the news of Ahmadzai's conviction had brought "some relief" for his family and "a new hope."
Ahmadazai was also given a concurrent sentence of three years for an offence of violent disorder.
In 2018 four men, Toofan Ahmadzai (not related), Azeem Shafi, Benyamen Ghaderi and Hijrat Nazzary, were all cleared of murdering Mr Naseri.